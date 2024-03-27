Lovers of exciting escape rooms and the wonder of The Wizard of Oz rejoice! There is a unique one-of-a-kind interactive experience hitting the streets of Utica this summer that will merge those two worlds.

It has been announced that a one-of-a-kind interactive experience is coming to Utica and you can sign up right now. According to the experience website,

The magical world of Oz arrives to the streets of your city in the form of an outdoor escape room-style experience. You will use your phone to follow hidden clues, solve witty puzzles and complete fun challenges as you walk around the city.

The story you will be immersed in is that of the classic "misfit" characters wandering through the Land of Oz trying to escape the clutches of the evil Wicked Witch of the West. This game can be played with friends at your own pace and creative costumes are optional.

It is truly appropriate for an event like this to come to our area as this region is the birthplace of this age old story. This game is based not just on the movie, but the novel written by L. Frank Baum. Baum was born in the Madison County Village of Chittenango. In fact there is an Oz inspired event each year to celebrate the creation of the classic tale. There is also a casino that was opened by the Oneida Indian Nation inspired by the Baum classic, titled The Yellowbrick Road Casino.

You can sign up to participate with over 350,000 players in over 60 countries in this interactive experience by visiting questapp.com.

One team game ticket includes 2-6 adults and kids play free. The game should be played from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and takes about 90 minutes. And yes, this game is pet friendly so you can bring Toto along!

