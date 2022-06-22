Are You Missing Tools in Saratoga County? Maybe it was These Guys

Police in South Glens Falls have arrested a pair of alleged thieves they say stole tools from a nearby construction site.

Under arrest are two roommates, 52 year old Robert Felice Jr. and 56 year old Russell Hedger.

Robert Felice/South Glens Falls Police Department

Russell Hedger/South Glens Falls Police Department

Police say the pair stole approximately $3,300 worth of tools and equipment from an area under construction on Ferry Boulevard in South Glens Falls. The theft occurred on the evening of June 14th. Felice and Hedger were arrested two days later on June 16th. The tools allegedly stolen by the pair were all recovered.

The pair were charged with felony grand larceny and released. Their next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

