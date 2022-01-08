Are You One Of The Six Types Of Bills Fans?

The Buffalo Bills are back in the playoffs, with a chance of winning the AFC EAST Division (What's up Patriot fans?).

From the Division to the Conference Championship and then... Can you imagine if the Bills actually won the Superbowl?

I was thinking about that and then I thought about it for a minute and a thought crossed my mind. Would we the fans, residents of the community actually destroy or vandalize the city in lieu of a Superbowl win? I mean it has happened in other metropolitan areas, so why not here? My gut tells me "NO WAY we wouldn't do that"! But then again, I bet Buffalo to win the Superbowl four times in a row.

Then I thought about the Buffalo Bills fan base, and how many different sub-sections of fans we have here. So what fan base do YOU fall into?

So no matter what category of fandom you fall into, know that at the end of the day, it's only still just a game. Enjoy the few hours of being distracted but try not to let it control your mood or attitude. Because we all felt the vibe day(s) after a Bills' loss, it is a real thing.

Also, if you are out in public, please take note, nobody around you cares about what you think the team should have done...and the players and the referees on the television CAN'T HEAR YOU! So stop yelling profanities at them.

You just come across as a really bad FAN. A Foulmouth Annoying Nuisance.

