Arrest Made In New Hartford Home Invasion

A Madison man has been arrested following a home invasion which happened at the Seneca Mobile Manor in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say two men broke into the residence during the early morning hours of August 12, one armed with a handgun.

Police say one man fled, while another identified as 21-year old Robert Hepburn, was located in the area and taken into custody.

Hepburn is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

The investigation is continuing and police say more arrests are pending.