Assistant DA and County Court Law Clerk Announces Judicial Candidacy

Assistant DA and County Court Law Clerk Announces Judicial Candidacy

Mike Nolan, running for Oneida County Court Judge. (Photo provided by campaign)

Longtime Oneida County Assistant District Attorney and current County Court Law Clerk Mike Nolan announced on Tuesday his candidacy for Oneida County Court Judge.

Nolan joined friends and family at Cavallo's in New Hartford to make the mid-day announcement.

“Today I’m announcing my campaign for County Court Judge in next year’s election to bring my many years of experience working the District Attorney’s Office and County Courtroom to serve the people of our community,” said Nolan. “As your next County Judge, I will strive every day to ensure that every person who enters the courtroom is treated fairly and impartially in the eyes of the law.”

Nolan is currently serving as Judge Michael Dwyer's Law Clerk. Judge Dwyer will retire at the end of next year. Nolan has also spent 16 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the county.

Nolan began his career at the D.A.’s Office fresh out of law school and steadily worked his way up to serving as Bureau Chief of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination/Community Outreach Program.

During his tenure as a prosecutor, Nolan handled thousands of cases, ranging from drug-related offenses to some of the most severe crimes affecting our community. He prosecuted 16 felony cases to trial, securing convictions for murder, attempted murder, robbery and illegal gun possession.

 

Mike Nolan, running for Oneida County Judge. (Photo provided by campaign)
loading...

Listen to the interview on Keeler

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York

These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay

Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Filed Under: michael dwyer, Mike Nolan, oneida county court
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950