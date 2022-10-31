Epic Baby Announcement at Buffalo Bills Game Caught on LIVE TV

This is great. Look at this baby announcement that one couple made during the Buffalo Bills game last night.

An expecting couple told their parents...and the entire world...they are having a baby all at the same time. During the Green Bay and Buffalo football game the future new-dad held up a sign announcing the pregnancy. The Sunday Night Football game was on NBC last night, so it was fitting they used the NBC initials on the sign.

It read 'New Baby Coming surprise mom and dad!' Then was followed underneath with 'Future Bills Mafia'. Check out the sign in the tweet below.

It wasn't pretty, especially in the second half, but the Buffalo Bills beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during prime-time TV. The Buffalo Bills will now head to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for a 1 PM game this coming Sunday.