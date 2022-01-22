Naming a baby is a big decision for any new parent. There are different reasons for the name a parent gives their newborn child.

Sometimes it's a name that is passed down in the family for generations or it's the name of the mom, dad, grandmother, or grandfather. Sometimes the name that is chosen has a certain meaning that is important to the parents.

It could also be a name that is popular at that given moment. Some baby names are currently more popular than others; and over the years, it has changed.

If you're thinking that the top names for girls include Mary or Jessica; and for boys, John or David, think again.

The Social Security Administration released the top baby names for all 50 states and even though it was released midway through 2021, technically the list is for the top baby names in all of 2020.

According to S.I. Live, parents, supply the name of their new baby to the agency when seeking a social security card, which makes tracking baby names easier, and the Social Security Administration a key source for top baby names.

What are the top names in New York? Here are the top 10 baby names for girls and boys in New York State.

The 20 Most Popular Baby Names in New York State The most popular baby names for both boys and girls in New York.

