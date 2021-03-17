Back To School Guidelines Released By Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is releasing strategies for re-opening schools full-time in the county.

Picente says he believes it’s safe and vital for students to return to school.

“All of the national and local data at our disposal shows that children are at low risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 and that schools have been among the safest places throughout this pandemic,” said Picente. “With New York State recently approving high-risk sports, it make no sense that our children can’t sit next to each other masked on a bus, but can compete in a wrestling match. With case numbers down and vaccination rates rising, now is the time to get our students back in the classroom.”

Picente says CDC reports show that in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community COVID transmission.

In Oneida County as of February 12th, only 7.9% of positive COVID-19 cases were children between the ages of 0-17.

The guidelines for re-opening focus on two areas – the classroom and transportation.

The ideal classroom for full time in-person learning could include:

• Teachers who are vaccinated; tested every 14 days, teach behind an impermeable, clear barrier while wearing a mask and who wear a mask and face shield when interacting with students.

• Students who sit no closer than 3 feet apart desk-to-desk and person-to-person (six feet is best); have an impermeable, clear barrier to work behind while wearing a mask; wear a mask and face shield when interacting with teachers and other students and not behind a barrier.

• Open windows when air temperature is above 45 degrees.

Ideal buses could include:

• At least 3 feet of separation between students unless they live in the same household, which would be achieved through sitting one child per seat.

• When that is not possible students may sit two per seat while wearing a mask and a face shield.

• Students wearing masks, if able, and if not, increased social distancing around that child.

• Optional sneeze guards in between each seat and the driver’s area.

• Open windows when air temperature is above 45 degrees.

• Vaccinated drivers who are tested every 14 days.

• Earlier arrival and later departure times for students who do not use a bus for transportation.

A document outlining the guidelines has been shared with local school districts and is posted on the county’s website.