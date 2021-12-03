Baldwin: ‘Someone is Responsible’ for Shooting, but ‘Not Me’

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin says someone is responsible for the shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer, but it's not him.

In an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night, Baldwin said he would do anything to undo what happened, but he's not the person who put the live bullet in the gun, leading to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin said it was Hutchins herself who directed him to point the gun at her that they both believed was empty on Oct. 21 on the set of the Western "Rust."

The 10 Best Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2021

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.