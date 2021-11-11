Crew Member Sues Alec Baldwin, Others Over ‘Rust’ Shooting
By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of lighting on the film "Rust" has sued over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles court Wednesday alleges widespread negligence that Serge Svetnoy says caused him "severe emotional distress" that will haunt him forever.
The lawsuit names nearly two dozen defendants including Baldwin, the assistant director who handed him the gun, and the armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set.
The defendants didn't immediately reply to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
The 2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees
2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame
Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.
The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.
Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.
11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online
The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.
One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.
The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.
Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.