One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans Is Here In Central New York
Which cities across America help provide comfort and success to our veterans? One of the best cities is here in America.
LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Veterans. When they took a look at these cities, one Central New York city came in at number five on the list. What an incredible honor.
Syracuse New York Ranked As One Of The Best Cities
Syracuse ranked high up on the list due to having the third-highest number of VA health facilities per 10,000 veterans. Here's what else they had to say about Syracuse:
Salt Lake City (No. 2) and Syracuse, New York (No. 5), have similarly high Mental and Medical Health Care access. Both cities have high access to VA urgent and emergency care facilities, as well as PTSD programs, substance-use disorder programs, and suicide prevention coordinators."
Syracuse had a score overall of 35.36. You can read the full reasoning of the best cities online here. Here's a look at the Top 10:
Best Cities for Veterans
1 Providence, RI
2 Salt Lake City, UT
3 Miami, FL
4 St. Louis, MO
5 Syracuse, NY
6 Des Moines, IA
7 Tampa, FL
8 Atlanta, GA
9 Dayton, OH
10 Washington, DC"
One state was the clear winner, or we should say loser, for the next list:
Worst Cities for Veterans
1 Sunnyvale, CA
2 Lancaster, CA
3 Huntington Beach, CA
4 Fullerton, CA
5 San Jose, CA
6 Salinas, CA
7 Fontana, CA
8 Oxnard, CA
9 Hayward, CA
10 Fremont, CA"
Why did California rank so poorly?
The list ranked California so low due to the cost of living high, lack access to mental health care, education, employment, and other resources. Unaffordable housing is another big factor too:
California accounts for about a third of the entire homeless veteran population in the U.S."
Hopefully they can work on some of those factors and fix the state for Veterans.