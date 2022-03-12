Best Cord-Cutting Options in 2022 for New York State

Are you ready? Have you reached your breaking point? Have your cable or dish bills got so out of control that you're ready to finally take the plunge and cut the cord?

My TV life these days is filled with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Bluey, and Cocomellon. Such is the life of a parent of a toddler. But, the other day, she went to bed and I finally had control of the TV again. After spending 15 minutes scrolling through 600 channels, I gave up and switched over to Hulu. My wife said, "Why are we paying for this still?" It was a valid question.

So I went online, did some research, and let me tell you it took me quite a while to sort through channel guides, local options, and the best sports programming. But in the end, I found that I could save over $1,000 a year by cutting the cord with my dish provider and moving over to a streaming LIVE TV service. So having done the legwork for you, here are the best options that I could find if you live in New York State.

1. Fubo

Fubo seemed to be one of the top-tier providers when it comes to LIVE streaming TV. For their starting price of $64.99/month, you get access to over 100 channels, including the majority of our local channels, 30 hours of DVR space, plus on-demand content. They also recently added ESPN to their lineup, so all the sports junkies out there can get their fix.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV has a boatload of on-demand content, plus a good lineup of LIVE TV channels. While not as robust as the Fubo lineup, the price isn't nearly as high either, checking in at a much more modest $35/month for its 45 channel lineup. While they don't offer a free trial currently, you can try it out for a month for just $10

3. DIRECTV Stream

This one is the MUST HAVE streaming service if you are a fan of the New York Yankees. A couple of seasons back HULU TV and YouTube TV both dropped the YES network, which carries the Yankees games. So the only options you were left with were cable or a dish. Enter DIRECTV Stream. While you need to step up to their pricier second-tier package for $89.99/month, once the MLB lockout is over you will have access to the Bronx Bombers, as well as 65+ live channels and local TV stations, plus 40,000 on-demand titles, and Unlimited Cloud DVR recordings.

4. Philo

Another budget-conscious option out there is Philo. This one doesn't offer the local live TV of some of the more costly options, but you still get access to more than 60 live channels and a 365-day DVR with unlimited space. Bonus for multi TV houses, you'll have the ability to stream from three devices simultaneously. All that for just $25 a month.

5. Pluto TV

This is the ultimate service when it comes to saving you some money. It's FREE! Yup, you read that right, you can browse 100's of channels and 1000's of movies for free. The negative? You don't get any local channels. I mean, there are local channels, but the NBC and FOX stations you can watch from here are out of New York City, Pittsburgh, or LA. So you don't get the local news or sports. But pretty much every other cable TV network is on the service.

