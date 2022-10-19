If there's one thing you can count on, it's trusty ole' 17 jumping over whatever is in his way.

Get our free mobile app

The NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Cheifs that happened on Sunday, October 17, 2022, was a matchup of two of the best teams in professional football and the action we saw on the field was without a doubt great.

While the game got off to a pretty slow start for both teams, the game ended like you would think a game between these two powerhouses would end - coming down to the last few seconds and a great play made by a top-level player.

Of course one of those great plays was when Josh Allen, the star Quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was on the designed quarterback run play when came face-to-face with Chiefs Safety Justin Reid; and in typical Josh Allen fashion, he didn't use a juke move or spin.

He jumped over him like a hurdle at a college track meet.

This leap marks at least the 6th NFL player that Josh Allen has hopped over during a game while avoiding a tackle.

In addition to jumping over Justin Reid, Allen has skipped over:

Anthony Barr, Linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018,

Zach Cunningham, linebacker for the Houston Texans in 2020,

along with L'Jarius Sneed, cornerback for the Kansas City Cheifs,

Devin McCourty, safety for the New England Patriots,

and Roger McCreary, cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, in 2021.

In classic Buffalo form, a great series of memes have popped up on the internets of Josh Allen jumping over all sorts of things.

You have memes of Josh Allen jumping over Arrowhead Stadium, wearing Timberland construction boots while jumping over Reid, and even Josh jumping over an Astronaut on the moon itself.

Here are some of the best ones we've seen so far:

Best Meme's of Josh Allen Jumping Over Things If there's one thing you can count on, it's trusty ole' 17 jumping over whatever is in his way.

The Top Folding Tables For The Bills Mafia To Jump On In order to have the best tailgates this year, you have to be ready with the highest quality equipment