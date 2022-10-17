Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?

24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:

Baby Boomers — people born from 1946 to 1964 — started turning 65 in 2011 and are today entering retirement in unprecedented numbers. According to the National Institute on Aging, this generation is retiring at a rate of 10,000 people per day."

While locally here in Central, Upstate, and the Mohawk Valley, we have amazing homes and places people can choose to retire at. However, are we the top in the state?

To identify the best place to retire, 24/7 Wall St. created an index of 17 health and economic factors in counties and areas considered equivalent to counties by the U.S. Census Bureau. They looked at parishes and boroughs. Only counties where the 65-and-over population grew at least as fast as the nation and was larger than the national average were considered.

Here's what they determined for New York State:

New York: Warren County

> Population: 64,701

> 65 and older population: 20.3% (5th of 62 counties)

> Primary care physicians: 117.1 per 100,000

> Est. monthly living expenses for family of 2: $4,330.03 (23rd out of 62 counties)

> Median home value: $192,800"

For those that don't know, Warren County is out near Lake George, which is north of Albany. So if you're looking to retire in the best place in New York, it's worth Googling some of the features of the county to determine if it's right for you and your loved ones.

