Vestal to Vote on Police Chief Severance Package

The Town of Vestal website says there is a special session December 27 to vote on “a Separation Agreement between Police Chief John Butler and the Town of Vestal.

(Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The agreement lists the Chief’s last day on the job as December 31, 2021 and provides for two severance payments. $150,000 to be paid January 7, 2022 and $79,250.92 paid on January 6, 2023.

Butler will continue receive 100-percent of his health insurance premium in his retirement and be eligible for Medicare coverages under the town plan.

Get our free mobile app

The 6 p-m meeting is in-person only with limited attendance capacity and no video conference connection.

There has been no word from the Town on a search for a new police chief.

10 Infamous Pennsylvania Murders Many heinous and notorious crimes have been splashed across our newspapers and sprawled across our television screens, but some have hit too close to home.

Here are 10 infamous Pennsylvania Murders...

"

"