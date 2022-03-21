Rome Ice Cream Shop Closes Doors After 14 Seasons of Scooping Your Favorites

It's the end of an era in Rome. After 14 seasons, a local summer favorite is no more.

It's been officially announced that Papa Rick's Snack Shack, located at 2005 North Madison Street in Rome, will not be returning for another season. The Tharrett family posted on their Facebook page over the weekend to announce their retirement.

It is with a heavy heart, but also a tinge of excitement, that the Tharrett family is officially announcing our retirement after 14 wonderful seasons at Papa Rick’s Snack Shack. We would like to sincerely thank all of our customers for all your love and support over the years. It has been an honor serving our community. The friendships and memories made will last a lifetime. Cheers to new beginnings! Much love to you all! #thebestisyettocome

Last July, a lot of people had questions regarding the fate of Papa Rick's Snack Shack after seeing for sale signs posted around the property. At that point in time, they explained that they rent the building from a third party and that they had no control over the property going up for sale. They weren't sure then how much longer the Papa Rick's legacy would continue on.

Now, the end has come, and many community members have expressed their feelings to such a big loss, as Papa Rick's Snack Shack was the home for so many summer memories.

"Enjoy your next chapter to the fullest I am sure you will hear this many times over. You will be greatly missed and we will always remember the great times at Papa Rick's. I will miss getting my Reeses Peanut Butter Cup sundae my special way lol. Enjoy your retirement." -Kelle Moonen

"Wish you all the best on your retirement, well deserved! Thank you for all the memories, you will be greatly missed." -Robin Zigrino Calandra

"Thanks for the memories! Papa Rick’s will certainly be missed! Enjoy the next chapter." -Kristin Sneed

Are you just as sad to see them go as we are? Hey, retirement calls, and we're happy for the family. Congratulations and best wishes.

