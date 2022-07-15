One Small City in New York Among Best Place in Country to Live

Bigger isn't always better. Some of the best things are the smallest - from little black boxes and babies to small towns where everyone knows your name. One of those small places in New York has been named among the best small cities to live in anywhere in the country by Wallethub.

Where is the best small city to call home in New York? Saratoga Springs. It landed in the 98th percentile of the best places across the country to live.

Saratoga Springs is home to the Saratoga Race Course, a thoroughbred horse racing track, and SPAC a music and dance venue. It's also known for the natural mineral springs that are believed to have healing powers.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Getty Images loading...

You can see the full list of the best small cities to live in a Wallethub.com.

Smallest Village in New York

Saratoga Springs has almost 30,000 people, tens of thousands more than the smallest village in New York state. The honor goes to Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people.

Best Small Town Square

One small town in New York is being honored for having the best public square in the country.

Centerway Square, in the heart of Corning, New York, is among USA Today's Top 10 Public Squares in the country.

The town of Corning was revitalized in 1989 when two blocks of street were replaced with the pedestrian plaza known as Centerway Square. This brick-paved area features a 50-foot clock tower, street lamps and a covered stage for live events.

Market Street is Corning's historic main street. At the heart of it all, is the nationally recognized Centerway Square, with a clock tower serving as the focal point.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Past National Recognition

This isn't the first national recognition the city has received. Corning has been cited several times by American Style magazine as one of the top twenty-five small city arts destinations in the U.S.

