The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champs for the second straight season, after their 27-10 win over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills also got help they ended up not needing, from the Miami Dolphins, as they beat the New England Patriots, 33-24. The Bills also would've won the division with a Patriots loss yesterday.

The Bills clinched the division title at home for the first time in 26 years. Last season, they clinched it in Denver against the Broncos on a Saturday afternoon game before Christmas.

Bills fans were very excited after the win, and it figures some fans were a little more excited than they should have been.

One video that made the rounds on Twitter last night featured a female fan who decided to run onto the field to celebrate with the players. She just about got there when she was tackled by a security member.

The fan was able to elude the first security member, but it's always the second. Another fan apparently ran onto the field around the same time, and was escorted out by security.

It should go without saying, never run onto the field at any professional sporting event. It's just not worth it and chances are, you risk never getting the privilege of attending that sporting event again.

The Bills will host the Patriots for Wild Card Weekend at Highmark Stadium, this Saturday at 8:15 pm. The game will be under the lights and aired nationally on CBS.

Believe it or not, this is the first-ever playoff game between the Bills and Patriots.

