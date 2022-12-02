The NFL’s Best Will Be In Buffalo, New York Next Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are coming back home after a big win on Thursday Night Football in New England. The Bills got their first division win in a game that had some of the Bills best players out with injury. Von Miller was placed on IR and will miss at least the next few games. But if the Bills can play the way they did Thursday, things are going to be just fine as he gets some rest.

The Bills mafia will be back in full force on December 11th in Orchard Park when the Bills take on another division rival, the New York Jets. The Jets beat the Bills in their first meeting and this game is going to be big! How big? The NFL and CBS are sending their best crew to cover this game.

FilmMagic FilmMagic loading...

CBS will send Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson to call and cover the Bills-Jets game! There are some who think Romo is becoming the next Cris Collinsworth and has an anti-Buffalo slant to his analysis. But I think he breaks the game down well for the average fan. I will admit that he tries to predict plays a little too often and sometimes it is nice to just get the response to a play rather than calling it before it happens. But there are things that Romo sees that we may not even notice and it is pretty cool to hear what a former NFL quarterback has to say in real time about the game.

