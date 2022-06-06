Hurray! The Binghamton Black Bears 2022-23 Home Schedule Has Been Released

I know that summer isn't here yet and the NHL season is still in the conference finals for the 2021 season (Go Rangers) but it's never too soon to think about the 2022-23 season. On Friday, June 3rd, the Binghamton Black Bears announced their schedule for next season and we couldn't be more excited.

Get our free mobile app

The inaugural season for the Black Bears exceeded everyone's expectations and they came within 13 seconds of advancing to the quarterfinals in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. You can check out the Binghamton Black Bears highlights here.

The Binghamton Black bears have released their schedule for the 2022-23 season and will welcome three new teams to the league and to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton Black Bears 2022-23 Schedule

Binghamton will be welcoming Elmira to the league when the Black Bears play host for their home opener on Friday, 14th. Mississippi will be the next guest at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd.

The third new team, Motor City, will be stopping by on Friday, November 11th, and Saturday, November 12th at the arena. Delaware, Danbury, Watertown, Port Huron, Carolina, and Columbus are coming back as part of a 28-game home schedule.

As great as last season was, it promises to be even better for the 2022-23 season, check out what the coming year has to offer for home games at the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena:

Friday, October 14, 2022 vs. Elmira

Friday, October 21, 2022 vs. Mississippi

Saturday, October 22, 2022 vs. Mississippi

Friday, November 11, 2022 vs. Motor City

Saturday, November 12, 2022 vs. Motor City

Saturday, November 19, 2022 vs. Delaware

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 vs. Danbury

Friday, December 2, 2022 vs. Watertown

Saturday, December 3, 2022 vs. Watertown

Saturday, December 10, 2022 vs. Delaware

Friday, December 16, 2022 vs. Watertown

Friday, December 23, 2022 vs. Watertown

Saturday, December 31, 2022 vs. Watertown

Friday, January 6, 2023 vs. Port Huron

Saturday, January 7, 2023 vs. Port Huron

Saturday, January 14, 2023 vs. Watertown

Friday, January 27, 2023 vs. Danbury

Friday, February 3, 2023 vs. Danbury

Saturday, February 4, 2023 vs. Danbury

Friday, February 17, 2023 vs. Delaware

Friday, February 24, 2023 vs. Carolina

Saturday, February 25, 2023 vs. Carolina

Sunday, February 26, 2023 vs. Carolina

Saturday, March 18, 2023 vs. Elmira

Friday, March 31, 2023 vs. Columbus

Saturday, April 1, 2023 vs. Columbus

Friday, April 7, 2023 vs. Delaware

Saturday, April 15, 2023 vs. Elmira

You can go here to see the rest of the schedule for the Binghamton Black Bears.

I can't wait to see you at the Open House (TBA) for the upcoming season, in the meantime, let's look back to the beginning of it all last season.

2021-22 Binghamton Black Bears Open House