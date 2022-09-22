The Top 5 Players Who Could Be Named Buffalo Sabres Captain

The Buffalo Sabres are officially back at training camp. The first preseason game will bee this Sunday at 2 pm against the Washington Capitals, with the first regular season game slated for October 13th at KeyBank Center against thee Ottawa Senators.

The first practice was Thursday morning and head coach Don Granato said there's "nothing like the first day of training camp; it's draining" (for the players).

In terms of the players, it's a very young roster and should take another step towards a playoff spot in 2022-2023. The team will also be retiring Ryan Miller's number 30 and debuting the return of an updated version of the black and red alternate uniforms.

The Sabres have not had a captain since Jack Eichel was stripped of the C in the spring of 2021. Eichel was traded in November of 2021 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But the fact the Sabres don't have a captain will change soon.

General manager Kevyn Adams said in his first press conference on Thursday that the Sabres will be announcing a new captain soon -- before the start of the regular season.

There are quite a few candidates who could be named captain. A player like defenseman Owen Power could be a captain one day but the 19-year-old will likely not be named captain this season.

Here are the five players who appear to be the leading candidates to be named captain for the Sabres in the coming weeks.

