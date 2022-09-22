Complete List Of Buffalo Sabres That Attended Training Camp

Is there a better time to be alive? If you love sports in Buffalo, we are about to be in the middle of a bunch of them. Training camp just started for the Buffalo Sabres.

We are one step closer to being back to Buffalo Sabres hockey. Yup..the regular season for the NFL just started a couple of weeks ago and now we're about to get hockey back too!

The Sabres started to turn a corner last year and people are getting excited about this team again. The drama that was surrounding them with the Jack Eichel situation is gone and they're ready to hit the ice.

Training camp started today and the Sabres have announced that 59 players reported to Key Bank Center to get it started. The list looks like this by position:

FORWARDS (34)

74 Rasmus Asplund

17 Brandon Biro

15 Anders Bjork

62 Josh Bloom

49 Filip Cederqvist

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

29 Vinnie Hinostroza

79 Mason Jobst

52 Aleksandr Kisakov

48 Tyson Kozak

19 Peyton Krebs

27 Jiri Kulich

43 Sean Malone

57 Michael Mersch

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

54 Olivier Nadeau

21 Kyle Okposo

59 Kohen Olischefski

71 Victor Olofsson

68 Josh Passolt

73 Matej Pekar

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

8 Riley Sheahan

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

42 Brendan Warren

65 Linus Weissbach

DEFENSEMEN (19)

88 Zach Berzolla

78 Jacob Bryson

38 Kale Clague

26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Jeremy Davies

70 Mitch Eliot

45 Casey Fitzgerald

10 Henri Jokiharju

76 Vsevolod Komarov

64 Oskari Laaksonen

83 Mats Lindgren

46 Ilya Lyubushkin

20 Lawrence Pilut

25 Owen Power

33 Chase Priskie

6 Ethan Prow

23 Mattias Samuelsson

86 Spencer Sova

5 Peter Tischke

GOALTENDERS (6)

41 Craig Anderson

31 Eric Comrie

32 Michael Houser

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

47 Malcolm Subban

40 Beck Warm

The first exhibition game will happen against the Washington Capitals on Sunday 9/25. The first home exhibition game will be the following Tuesday on 9/27 against the Flyers.

The regular season starts on October 19th at home vs. the Ottawa Senators.

