Complete List Of Buffalo Sabres That Attended Training Camp
Is there a better time to be alive? If you love sports in Buffalo, we are about to be in the middle of a bunch of them. Training camp just started for the Buffalo Sabres.
We are one step closer to being back to Buffalo Sabres hockey. Yup..the regular season for the NFL just started a couple of weeks ago and now we're about to get hockey back too!
The Sabres started to turn a corner last year and people are getting excited about this team again. The drama that was surrounding them with the Jack Eichel situation is gone and they're ready to hit the ice.
Training camp started today and the Sabres have announced that 59 players reported to Key Bank Center to get it started. The list looks like this by position:
FORWARDS (34)
74 Rasmus Asplund
17 Brandon Biro
15 Anders Bjork
62 Josh Bloom
49 Filip Cederqvist
24 Dylan Cozens
28 Zemgus Girgensons
29 Vinnie Hinostroza
79 Mason Jobst
52 Aleksandr Kisakov
48 Tyson Kozak
19 Peyton Krebs
27 Jiri Kulich
43 Sean Malone
57 Michael Mersch
37 Casey Mittelstadt
81 Brett Murray
54 Olivier Nadeau
21 Kyle Okposo
59 Kohen Olischefski
71 Victor Olofsson
68 Josh Passolt
73 Matej Pekar
77 JJ Peterka
22 Jack Quinn
63 Isak Rosen
13 Lukas Rousek
93 Matt Savoie
8 Riley Sheahan
53 Jeff Skinner
72 Tage Thompson
89 Alex Tuch
42 Brendan Warren
65 Linus Weissbach
DEFENSEMEN (19)
88 Zach Berzolla
78 Jacob Bryson
38 Kale Clague
26 Rasmus Dahlin
4 Jeremy Davies
70 Mitch Eliot
45 Casey Fitzgerald
10 Henri Jokiharju
76 Vsevolod Komarov
64 Oskari Laaksonen
83 Mats Lindgren
46 Ilya Lyubushkin
20 Lawrence Pilut
25 Owen Power
33 Chase Priskie
6 Ethan Prow
23 Mattias Samuelsson
86 Spencer Sova
5 Peter Tischke
GOALTENDERS (6)
41 Craig Anderson
31 Eric Comrie
32 Michael Houser
1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
47 Malcolm Subban
40 Beck Warm
The first exhibition game will happen against the Washington Capitals on Sunday 9/25. The first home exhibition game will be the following Tuesday on 9/27 against the Flyers.
The regular season starts on October 19th at home vs. the Ottawa Senators.