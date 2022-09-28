Report: The Buffalo Sabres Are Interested in Star 40-Goal Scorer

The Buffalo Bills have dominated the headlines in Western New York over the last three years (and really, the past decade), but the Buffalo Sabres are back.

The Sabres played a preseason game last night at KeyBank Center, which saw Buffalo win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Brandon Biro, who has spent time with the Rochester Americans, scored two goals in the win.

The Sabres are expected to announce a new captain in the coming days and the regular season opener will be played against the Ottawa Senators on October 13th.

Playoffs are probably not in the discussion this season but the timeline would suggest that Buffalo would like to be in that discussion come the 2023-2024 season, considering the still young and rebuilding roster.

One move that would change that timeline is at least possible.

According to After the Whistle, which is a podcast hosted by former Sabres Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet, the Sabres have inquired about forward Jason Robertson from the Dallas Stars.

Robertson was the Stars second round pick in 2017 and had a breakthrough season in 2021-2022, scoring 41 goals and 79 points. He's only 23 years old.

Robertson is a restricted free agent but him and the Stars have not yet reached a long-term contract extension or a bridge deal. The fact training camp and the preseaso already started and he's without a new contract is concerning, although according to ESPN, Stars GM Jim Nill said they have had good discussions.

The Stars have over $6 million in cap space, while the Sabres have over $19 million in cap space.

It looks like Robertson and his agent want a long-term contract extension worth big money ($7 million per season, or more), unless the Stars sign him to a bridge deal.

It's only one season with 40 goals for Robertson but he's considered now one of the brightest young stars in the NHL and any team would be advancing to a contender if they can land him.

I still have doubts Dallas would let him get away but crazier things have happened I guess.

