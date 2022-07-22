By all accounts, the Binghamton Black Bears inaugural season at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena was a HUGE success. We can't wait for the sophomore season and we anticipate even bigger and better things.

Three new teams are joining the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) including Elmira, Mississippi and Motor City. The Black Bears home opener is Friday, October 14th. There will be 28 home games in all and you can see the rest of the schedule here.

Binghamton Black Bears New Head Coach

Something else that is new for the upcoming season is the Binghamton Black Bears head coach. The Black Bears have announced that Gary Gill will replace Rod Davison as the new head coach for the 2022-23 season.

I think Davidson did an outstanding job as the head man for season one and Gill will have some big shoes to fill. By the look of things, Gill will be definitely up to the task. Gill was the head coach and general manager of the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL).

Before that, he was an assistant coach for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons. So Gill understands the FPHL. Gill had this to say about coming to a rich hockey town like Binghamton.

" I am thrilled to be in Binghamton. This city is rich with hockey history and the fans are extremely passionate. I love the facility and surrounding areas and can't wait to get started and meet the players and fans. The team had a great run last season and we're looking to exceed expectations this season."

We were only 13 seconds away from advancing to the quarterfinals in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs and can't wait to see how far we go next season. Don't miss your chance to be a part of it and I'll see you on the ice for Chuck-a-Puck.

As we get ready for the upcoming season, let's look back to the beginning of last year.

