Binghamton Bulldogs Player Is Member Of USA Deaf Basketball Team

The Binghamton Bulldogs have been a dominant force in the ABA since they joined the league four years ago. At the beginning of the season, they moved into their new facility at the Bulldogs Sports Complex in Johnson City.

They have been a force to be reckoned with from the beginning and they are currently ranked #19 (out of 216 teams) in the country. One of the reasons for their success is that they get talent from all over the country including Bradley Christian from Florida.

I've had a chance to meet and get to know this 6'6" forward and now he's representing our Bulldogs and the country by being named to the USA Deaf Basketball 2022 Men's National Team. HOW AWESOME IS THAT.

USA Deaf Basketball Men's National Team

Bradley has never let his hearing loss impact his performance on the basketball court and he'll be making us proud as he represents our country. He's an inspiration for anybody and a pleasure to watch on the hardwood.

Congrats to #32 and we look forward to you showing off your stuff with the USA Deaf Basketball Men's National Team. The good news for us is that we can see Bradley and the rest of the Binghamton Bulldogs in action now.

They'll take on the Atlantic Coast Cardinals on Saturday, January 8th at the Bulldog Sports Complex at 1025 Robinson Hill Road, Johnson City. The tipoff is at 7:05 p.m. It's your chance to witness NBA-type basketball and talent in our own backyard and a fraction of the price.

Remember to support local and LET'S GO DAWGS!!!

Bulldogs Sports Complex