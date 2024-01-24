For the 1st Time- Human Calculator Meets the Star of Magic Rocks

On Wednesday, we hosted Magic Rocks Illusionist Leon Etienne and Human Calculator Scott Flansburg in the Townsquare Media studios - coincidentally at the same time. The two locals, Etienne from Utica and Flansburg from Herkimer are two of the area's most successful traveling performers. Both have been on network television programs, both have been on America's Got Talent, and both performers to large crowds around the world. But, on this random day on local radio - something unique happened: they met each other for the very first time.
Scott Flansburg was on promoting the fact that Herkimer Lambert Will has been entered into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the inventors of the sport, and Etienne was on to promote his big show at the Stanley Theatre on Saturday night. (Tickets for Leon can be purchased at www.magicrocks.com) Watch the moment Flansburg and Etienne meet for the first time...
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York
These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?
17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay
Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.