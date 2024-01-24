For the 1st Time- Human Calculator Meets the Star of Magic Rocks

On Wednesday, we hosted Magic Rocks Illusionist Leon Etienne and Human Calculator Scott Flansburg in the Townsquare Media studios - coincidentally at the same time. The two locals, Etienne from Utica and Flansburg from Herkimer are two of the area's most successful traveling performers. Both have been on network television programs, both have been on America's Got Talent, and both performers to large crowds around the world. But, on this random day on local radio - something unique happened: they met each other for the very first time.

credit: Jeff Monaski, WIBX

Scott Flansburg was on promoting the fact that Herkimer Lambert Will has been entered into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the inventors of the sport, and Etienne was on to promote his big show at the Stanley Theatre on Saturday night. (Tickets for Leon can be purchased at www.magicrocks.com)

Watch the moment Flansburg and Etienne meet for the first time...



Magic Rocks' Leon Etienne of Utica promotional photo. Courtesy Leon Etienne for TSM.

Scott Flansburg and Leon Etienne. Photo by Keeler

