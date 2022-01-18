Binghamton Woman Charged with DWI After Approaching Crash Scene

A motorist was arrested after she failed to slow down as she came upon the scene of a crash on Upper Court Street in Kirkwood.

Authorities say 45-year-old Cathleen Schneider of Binghamton approached a crash scene in a dangerous manner and disregarded traffic control around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Schneider admitted she had consumed alcohol at a bar shortly before she was stopped.

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Schneider's blood alcohol content was measured at .15 percent. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and released on appearance ticket for Kirkwood town court.

Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of an SUV crash that had occurred about two hours earlier.

The driver of the westbound vehicle lost control of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. It struck three utility poles, hit an embankment before becoming airborne and overturning several times.

Firefighters spent nearly an hour to extricate the operator, 35-year-old Bryan Guarino of Kirkwood, who sustained minor injuries.

Guarino was charged with speed "not reasonable and prudent" and moving from a lane unsafely.

