Boilermaker Postponed To September

The race has been run the second Sunday in July every year since 1978, but this year’s Utica Boilermaker Road Race will be taking place in September.

Race officials have decided to postpone the July 12th race due to concerns over coronavirus.

Boilermaker President Mark Donovan says the event is now schedule for Sunday, September 13th.

Donovan says the very difficult decision was made in concert with our medical support team, the NYS Department of Health and most importantly, with the safety and well-being of our runners, volunteers, staff and our community in mind.

The 11,600 runners already signed up for the race can remain in the field, get a refund, transfer registration to the 2021 race or donate their registration fee to the Boilermaker.

Participants will have until April 30th to make a decision.

Registration for the postponement date will resume on Friday, May 1st.

For more information, you can visit boilermaker.com.

The Boilermaker will be working on all of the other traditional events in the coming weeks and months and will share that information as it becomes available.