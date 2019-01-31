Bottled Water Ready For Ilion Residents After Water Main Break

Due to a water main break that happened Wednesday morning in Ilion, some residents may be without drinking water.

A boil water advisory will now be effect for the next three days in the Village(until at least Sunday Feb 3), but if you or anyone you know in Ilion needs water you can get bottled water at the Ilion Municipal building.

Officials say several pallets have already been delivered and are available now, and more will be arriving later today(1/31/19).

Please bring your photo I.D. or proof of village residence. If you're picking water up for someone else, bring proof of their residence.