Boxing HOF in Canastota Celebrates Ali-Frazier Every Day

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — The boxing ring in New York City’s Madison Square Garden where the Fight of the Century was staged 50 years ago Monday is the centerpiece of the Boxing Hall of Fame in upstate New York, and it's on permanent display. Executive director Ed Brophy says it’s been a treasured piece enjoyed each year by returning Hall of Famers. On March 8, 1971, the first Ali-Frazier fight proved one for the ages, with Frazier scoring a unanimous 15-round decision. Brophy says the ring was initially installed in the first Madison Square Garden in 1922 and was transported north to the Hall of Fame in 2007.

