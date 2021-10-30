By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie starter Ian Anderson and the Braves' bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 to grab a two games to one lead in the World Series.

Anderson and four relievers combined on a two-hitter. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a single leading off the eighth against reliever Tyler Matzek, and Alex Bregman singled off closer Will Smith leading off the ninth. Riley's RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia put Atlanta ahead, and d'Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Utica Police K-9 Varick Utica Police K-9 Unit Member Varick