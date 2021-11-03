See 9 World Series Artifacts That Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame

Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.





The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.





Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.