New York State Police are trying to identify a woman whom they say cashed a fraudulent check inside a Central New York bank, and say she was able to do so with the use of stolen ID and a stolen bank card.

Troopers say the woman pictured in the white tank top, white face mask and black pants entered the AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road in the town DeWitt and cashed a fraudulent personal check for $2,500. That was made possible because she showed a New York State Driver's License and her AmeriCU bank card. However, police now say both the ID and bank card were stolen.

via NYSP via NYSP loading...

The incident happened on July 11, 2022. Photos of the suspect were taken from inside that North Syracuse AmeriCU Federal Credit Union location.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photo is asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

In a separate incident involving a credit union in Central New York, New York State Police are looking to identify a woman who is believed to have stolen several thousand dollars via multiple fraudulent transactions, police said.

The incidents occurred at Empower Federal Credit Union branches in Onondaga County. Surveillance from those credit union branches have led state police to believe the same woman used multiple disguises. Troopers say the multiple fraudulent transactions totaled more than $19,000.

To see photos released by police in that investigation, click here. Again, anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call NYSP at 315-366-6000.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

