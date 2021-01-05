BREAKING: New DMV Scam Hits Utica/Rome

A Scam Alert has been issued from the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today warned New Yorkers of ongoing text message phishing schemes. These illegitimate text messages ask recipients to update their driver's license contact information. The messages link to a phony DMV website. Anyone who received such a text message should not provide any personal data and should delete it right away.

WARNING: This text message did not come from DMV. If you get a suspicious text asking for personal information, DO NOT RESPOND. That text is phony, and you should delete it right away.

The above test is from scammers and is used to obtain data or sensitive personal information. That information then can be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

NEVER send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text messages.

There are many comments on the Oneida County Sherriff's Office Facebook page of people receiving the text, and most deleted it right away.

For more information on phishing scams, as well as steps to mitigate a phishing attempt, visit the NYS Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at https://its.ny.gov/resources.