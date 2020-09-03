State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras has announced that SUNY Oneonta will implement a plan to send on-campus students home and cease all in-person classes and activities for the rest of the fall semester

The increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases within the campus community, almost 400 since the start of the semester on Aug. 24, has the college taking new action to contain the virus and prevent further community spread.

While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and the Oneonta community is too great. I know the vast majority of our students have been diligent in protecting our campus since day one. We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester.

The college asks for patience and cooperation from students and families as they work to help students get home to resume remote learning as safely and quickly as possible.

We will soon ask all students who have tested negative for COVID-19 to sign up for a move-out time from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7. There will also be a process for students who wish to remain on campus to request permission to do so.

The college will issue full refunds for housing and prorated refunds for dining for students who move out of their rooms. Certain other broadly-charged fees will also be refunded on a prorated basis. More details will be forthcoming. All classes are canceled

starting Friday, Sept. 4.

This morning's COVID-19 rapid test results revealed 100 new cases within the campus community at SUNY Oneonta. This brings the total number since the start of the semester to 389. The number of students in quarantine on campus remains at 54, unchanged since yesterday. As of this morning, 100 students who tested positive are in isolation on campus.

Free Rapid testing continues in the Oneonta Community and open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make your appointment at 833-NYSTRNG

Oneonta Armory

4 Academy St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center

24 Market St

Oneonta, NY 13820

St. James Church

305 Main St

Oneonta, NY 13820