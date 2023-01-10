Breathtaking Views of Lake George! $5.5 Mil 3-Story Mansion w/ Floor to Ceiling Windows

This three-story mansion is a 7100 sq ft custom home on Lake George. There are granite floors throughout along with 7 bedrooms all with views of Lake George. Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows from all rooms allow for breathtaking views of Lake George. There are over 100 feet of direct lakefront complete with a sandy beach. There is a custom stone patio, propane firepit, boathouse, and deck. Check it out!