NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart’s Unreal $30 Million Mansion Is Up For Sale

We've all seen some extremely expensive houses owned by celebrities. But Tony Stewart's mansion will put all others to shame.

Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook loading...

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart has one of the biggest custom houses in Indiana... and it's up for sale. This massive $30 million, 20,000 square foot mansion is certainly a sight to see. There's so much in his house, you won't ever have to leave home.

Tony Stewart is known for his long time stand as a top NASCAR Sprint Car Racing competitor, but he has also made many stops in and through New York. He was most recently at the Utica-Rome Speedway back in 2019 for the Tony Stewart's Ollie's Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.

Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook loading...

Apparently with all that racing fame, comes a large sum of disposable income. The $30 million mansion includes 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 8,700 gallon aquarium, a bowling alley, an inside golf course, bar room, and mini casino. And that's only just inside the house.

The property also includes 415 acres of prime hunting land and a 9 acre fully stocked pond. You don't have to live their alone either! There's also a whole other guest house on the property.

Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook Indiana Hometown Realty via Facebook loading...

This has to be one of the craziest houses we've seen up for sale recently. There's a lot to check out, so take a tour of the property for yourself. And if you happen to have an extra $30,000,000 sitting around to buy it, please let me at least stay in the basement to keep you company!

Tony Stewart's $30 Million Dollar Mansion Is Up For Sale We've all seen some expensive celebrity houses... but have you ever taken a look into Tony Stewart's $30 million house in Indiana?

A Horse Owners Dream; Custom Designed Farm House For Sale In CNY