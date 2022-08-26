See Inside Historic Peabody Mansion on Market for $23 Million in Lake George
First Water Slide World sold. Now the owner of the old water park is putting her estate up for sale in Lake George for over $23 million, making it the most expensive mansion in the area.
The historic Peabody estate was once home to Royal C. Peabody, founder of Brooklyn Edison. It was also known as Wikiosco, the "Home of Beautiful Waters." That's because the more than 31-acre mansion sits on 470 feet of lakefront in Lake George.
Estate Burned to Ground
The mansion burned to the ground in 1911. Peabody rebuilt the estate with a stone foundation that remains today. Since then, it has seen major restoration from several different owners, including a local real estate developer. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
The latest owner is Gary Koncikowski, who passed away in 2018, and his wife Dawn. The couple owned Water Slide World which just sold for $3 million to a company that plans to tear down the park and build a 200-apartment complex with retail and office space.
The 12,000 square foot mansion features 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, a wine cellar, a game room, and stunning views of the Adirondacks.
It's listed at $23.5 million, a huge increase from the $1.1 million it sold for in 2002. If it sells at the current price, it'd be the most expensive sale yet in Lake George.