Country Star Brings Back Christmas Tour; 2 Shows Set For New York
Brett Eldredge is keeping one holiday tradition alive with the revival of his Glow Live Tour. Though it only has a short run, it's a night of Christmas fun for two-months at every venue he brings his lineup to.
His tradition started back in 2016 following the successful launch of his Christmas themed album Glow. He even went on to release another holiday album, Mr. Christmas, in October 2021 with a mix of covers and original tunes. Last year also brought back his Glow Live Tour, which was sadly canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour itself will kick-off next month on November 25th, with a three-night residency at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. He plans to wrap up his tour in Boston on December 21st, but not before hit a number of cities, including one right here in New York State.
The Glow Live Tour is making it's way to New York City for a two-night stay at the Beacon Theatre. You'll have a chance to see Mr. Christmas yourself on December 9th and 10th. Eldredge is beyond excited to have a stop in the Big Apple for the tour.
Here's a look at Brett Eldredge's full 2022 Glow Live Tour:
Nov. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium
Dec. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio - Playhouse Square
Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, Ind. - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Dec. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. - Stifel Theatre
Dec. 6 – Washington, D.C. - DAR Constitution Hall
Dec. 9 – New York, N.Y. - Beacon Theatre
Dec. 10 – New York, N.Y. - Beacon Theatre
Dec. 13 – Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Dec. 15 – Chicago, Ill. - Chicago Theatre
Dec. 16 – Chicago, Ill. - Chicago Theatre
Dec. 20 – Boston, Mass. - Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 21 – Boston, Mass. - Orpheum Theatre
Get your tickets and additional information by visiting his website.