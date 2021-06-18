Live Music is Back at the Turing Stone Resort and Casino

There are several changes and updates at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino and the Nation announced this week that live music is returning following pandemic restrictions.

Brett Eldredge: The Good Day Tour live is now scheduled for November 6, in the Event Center at 8pm and tickets are on sale now. Live music was put on hold last spring because of COVID-19 precautions. Buy tickets and see the new seating chart here.

The Turning Stone says they've been busy over the last year completely remodeling certain aspects of the resort, including a complete overhaul of the Showroom. The venue has been completely reinvented with new seating, state of the art sound and a completely new look.

The OIN also added a new lounge at The Lodge, near the Wildflower restaurant. The lounge located in the great room is now open.

Turning Stone has completely remodeled the Shenandoah Club House, their conference center, and they'll be reopening a completely reinvented grand buffet, which is expecting to open sometime in the next few weeks, once it's considered safe for guests and staff.

Watch the video below showing some of the construction projects and improvements, as told by CEO Ray Halbritter.