Ex Buffalo Coach Down 50 Lbs. Since Moving To New Jersey

Maybe it's the lack of a good wing joint in Jersey. Maybe it's the stress of not having Josh Allen as his QB anymore. But a former Buffalo Bills coach has lost 50lbs since moving to New Jersey.

Back in January, it came as no surprise when former Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll was named the 22nd Head Coach of the New York Giants. Daboll was able to reunite with old Bills pal, and new Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen. The two worked together in Orchard Park under Brandon Beane over the last few seasons.

What may come as surprise, is the newer slimmer version of Daboll that has been seen walking the grounds at 1925 Giants Drive lately.

Another former Bill, Quarterback Davis Webb, talked about the slimmer version of Daboll recently on ESPN's Break Big Blue Podcast. Webb said:

He dreamed of this (Being a Head Coach)...He caught fire. He is taking control. He let loose. He is himself. He’s not trying to be the person he coaches… He’s ‘Dabes’.

When host Jordan Ranaan mentioned that Coach Daboll lost about 30 to 40 pounds Webb responded “I think 50 to 60,”

In an interview with the New York Post, Daboll discussed his new self;

I lost 50-some pounds since the press conference.

Here's Daboll when he rolled up to the Giants facility on January 28th.

According to the NY Post Article, Daboll said that he lost the weight as the result of a bet with a fellow New York Giants staffer. Whatever the reason, we wish Coach Daboll the best of luck in his new endeavor.

Ex-Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll

