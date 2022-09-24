NY Giants Honor Upstate New York Football Coach, and Here’s Why

The New York Giants have a long-standing relationship with the Capital Region.

For more than a decade, Big Blue would travel up Route 87, and spend their preseason training camp on the campus of the University at Albany. Giants' legends such as Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and more spent weeks in the Capital Region every summer, and because of this, there is still a strong Big Blue fanbase that exists in the Greater Albany area.

That relationship was further strengthened this week, when a local high school coach received a major award from the Giants' organization.

Albany High School Football Coach Given Award By New York Giants

As reported in a story by ABC News 10 in Albany, the New York Giants and Gatorade have recognized Michael Ware, head football coach at Albany High School, as their Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The award is given to a local area football coach who positively promotes youth football, while also developing strong programs in the classroom, and in the community. In his sixth year with the Falcons' program, Ware has now officially been recognized as one of the best by one of New York's largest football presences.

Back in 2019, Coach Ware spoke with TheFalconsNest on YouTube. Take a look at the video, and you'll get a great sense of why he is an award-winning football coach:

As part of winning this award, Ware and the program will receive the following prizes:

The program receives a $2,000 check

Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season

Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll

This is an incredible honor, and one that is very clearly well-deserved for Michael Ware. The ability to develop well-rounded athletes as a high school coach is one that is very hard to find, and Ware and the program should all share in the glory of this award.

If you asked them, however, they're probably more focused on tonight's game against Ballston Spa on the road.

