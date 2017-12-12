Brian Kolb Announces Bid For New York Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Upstate Republican Brian Kolb says he will run for New York governor next year.

The lawmaker from Canandaigua has led the GOP minority in the state Assembly for eight years and was first elected in 2000.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is considered a possible White House contender but says he plans to seek a third term in 2018.

Kolb has acknowledged that beating Cuomo will be a challenge. Cuomo is a prodigious fundraiser and his party has a big advantage in voter registration in New York.