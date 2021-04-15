Attorney Anthony Brindisi was on Keeler on Wednesday, speaking out on behalf of his client, an Ilion firefighter.

Brindisi represents Deputy Chief Michael Conover, one of the long-time Ilion firefighters now on administrative leave over a disciplinary issue, one that Brindisi claims his client is completely unaware of.

"Right now what is happening is a great mystery to my client," said attorney Anthony Brindisi. "He's been on administrative leave by the Mayor and by the village board there in Ilion since January, with no explanation," said Brindisi.

Brindisi claims his client has not seen any documentation outlay Ning his involvement in anything negative. Therefore, he claims he has no justification for being arrested.

Brindisi says he's put the village and the mayor and deputy mayor on notice for a lawsuit, but that he believes the issue will be worked out. "What he wants to do is to go back to work," Brindisi said. Brindisi said that if the village acts in a way that is unfair to his client he will consider a lawsuit requesting financial damages.

Listen to the complete interview here.