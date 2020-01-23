Brindisi Hosts Defense Summit On Rome Lab

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined on Thursday by local elected officials and leading defense contractors to discuss the future of the mission at Rome Lab.

Brindisi helped secure $18 million in funding for Rome Lab in the 2020 Defense Authorization Act.

That included an $8 million investment for a Quantum Innovation Center.

He says our community is at the forefront of military technology, research and development and we need to keep it that way.

“Keeping our country safe is my top priority,” “From my spot on the House Armed Services Committee, I will never stop delivering support for our national defense and support for our community.”

Brindisi is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.