GOP’s Tenney, Who Won House Seat By 109 Votes, Is Sworn In

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Claudia Tenney has been sworn in as a member of Congress after one of the nation’s most protracted vote counts.

Tenney on Thursday reclaimed her job representing part of central New York from Rep. Anthony Brindisi.

He is the Democrat who ousted her from office in 2018.

The two candidates had faced off in a rematch of that contest.

Brindisi won it back then by a narrow margin.

This time Tenney won by 109 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.

Brindisi conceded Monday and said he would drop his legal appeals.