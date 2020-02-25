Brindisi Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign

Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted a Re-Election Rally Monday night in Utica.

Brindisi, a Democrat who was elected to Congress in 2018, officially launched his re-election campaign ahead of the November election.

Brindisi emphasized uniting Democrats and Republicans to move the country forward, saying “People say that Washington can’t get things done, but together we have proven that when you’re willing to reach across the aisle and work with one another, there’s no limit to what we can do.”



Former 22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, George Phillips and Franklin Sager are seeking the Republican nomination to run against Brindisi.