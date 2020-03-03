Brindisi Meets At White House To Discuss Coronavirus Response

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the White House to discuss the country’s response to the growing threat of coronavirus.

Brindisi, who was joined by a small group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, met with top White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Brix.

Brindisi brought the concerns of Upstate New York directly to the Administration.

“We need to put politics aside and work together as a country to respond to this global crisis,” Brindisi said. “I want to thank Vice President Pence for listening to lawmakers from both parties about the importance of the response to this outbreak.

Congress is considering a supplemental aid package this week to respond to the coronavirus.