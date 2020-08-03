Brindisi Releases Results Of Broadband Survey

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is releasing the results of a district-wide broadband survey.

Brindisi says the survey shows NY-22 is home to the slowest broadband speeds in the state, with 4 out of 5 households dissatisfied with their internet speed.

“The state of broadband in New York’s 22nd district is unacceptable,“ Brindisi said. “Our rural communities lack access to reliable and affordable broadband and it is hurting our economy, our small businesses, our working families, and our children. While internet companies continue to get break promises while cashing our checks, our survey results show that our district has the slowest speeds in the state.”

Brindisi outlined four steps to increasing broadband speeds and coverage in the region that can be taken on the federal and state levels.

Smarter decisions with better data. Shockingly, the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t even know what areas have broadband and what areas don’t. They rely on outdated maps that misdirect government funds, leaving behind rural areas that need broadband infrastructure. The FCC must collect better data and target investments where they are truly needed. Bigger broadband buildout. Federal agencies such as the FCC and US Department of Agriculture must work with state and local governments to ensure that investments in broadband infrastructure go to unserved and underserved areas. Regulators must closely monitor cable and internet companies to ensure they are bringing access to new homes and fulfilling their legal obligations. Stronger oversight of taxpayer dollars. ISPs often underdeliver when they use government programs to pay for broadband expansion. There must be stronger oversight to ensure that ISPs are delivering the speeds required when they take government subsidies. Greater market competition. Many of the problems facing customers, such as rising prices and poor customer service, would be fixed with more choices in the market. Free market competition would allow ISPs, including local companies, co-ops, and municipalities to compete for customers.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel vowed to work with Brindisi to increase internet access for all New Yorkers.

Over 1,000 local residents filled out Brindisi’s survey.