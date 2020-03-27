Brindisi Releases Statement On Passage Of Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement following House passage of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act:

“We are in a crisis and we all need to work together to fight back. With the President’s signature, we will deliver money to working families and individuals, equipment to our frontline workers, loans and assistance to our small businesses, and critical funds for our towns, counties, and state. Now is not the time for politics, it is a time for action. I fought for millions for our communities and families and I will continue to fight to make sure we have everything we need to beat this epidemic.”

Brindisi says communities in New York 22nd Congressional District will receive million of dollars in FEMA grants, Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants.